California: At least three deputies killed in explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility

Authorities outside the facility where the explosion occurred AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de julio, 2025

Authorities responded to an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) facility that has so far left three people dead.

The LASD reported that some of the victims are deputies, but for now, neither their identities nor the exact number has been released.

The explosion occurred around 7:25 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Center. Sources close to the incident told Fox News that several deputies were handling ammunition at the time of the blast.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel rushed to the scene to provide aid to the injured.

Bondi: "A horrible accident."

Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on the explosion, describing it as "a horrible accident."

"I just spoke to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles. Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed," Bondi posted on X.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY)