U.S. recorded highest number of measles cases in 33 years

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de julio, 2025

The United States recorded a record number of measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that there are 1,288 cases so far in 2025, the highest number since 1992.

In terms of cases by state, Texas leads the count with 753 cases. However, more than three dozen states recorded cases, with 155 hospitalizations and three deaths. According to CDC data, only one measles death had been recorded between 2001 and 2024.

"Because measles is so contagious, it can easily cross borders. In 2023, an estimated 10.3 million people were infected with measles. Right now, measles outbreaks are happening in every region of the world. Anyone who is not protected against measles can get measles while abroad and easily spread it to others when they return home. Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, measles cases and outbreaks continue to occur in the United States due to unvaccinated international travelers," the CDC explained.

Regarding preventive measures, the triple viral vaccination (MMR) has proven to be the most effective, with two doses offering 97% protection against the disease. However, a recent Johns Hopkins University study revealed that measles vaccination rates in children dropped by nearly 80% since the Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated that a 95% coverage rate in children is ideal to prevent community spread.

The concern among health professionals has to do with the fact that the disease has been considered eradicated since 2000. "We're seeing a lot more measles transmission than we are used to," said director of the Center for Innovation in Outbreak Response at Johns Hopkins University, Caitlin Rivers, speaking to NPR.

"Measles is one of the most infectious diseases known to humans. And more importantly, it's preventable. And so we really hate to see this resurgence of a preventable virus," he added.