Trump: 'We have a buyer for TikTok'

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump said Sunday that a buyer has been found for the social media platform TikTok, which faces an imminent U.S. ban unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, gives up control.

“We have a buyer for TikTok,” Trump said in a Fox News interview, adding that he would share more details “in two weeks.” In mid-June, the president once again extended the deadline for the sale of the social media platform to September 17.

The president made these remarks during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel.

The third deadline for TikTok.

“I just signed the executive order extending the 90-day deadline for shutting down TikTok (Sept. 17, 2025),” the president announced on Truth Social weeks ago, sharing the message alongside a screenshot of the signed document. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This was the third time the Republican president postponed the deadline for the Chinese company ByteDance to divest from the social media platform—either by selling it to a U.S. company or shutting it down. Former President Joe Biden, who signed the bill authorizing the sale into law, declined to enforce the initial ban deadline, which was set for the day before he left office.

The administration maintains that the president “doesn’t want TikTok to go away.” “Why would I want to get rid of TikTok?” Trump asked earlier this year, sharing the message alongside statistics from his personal account on the platform: 1.4 billion total views.

A few days later, he invited TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to attend his inauguration.