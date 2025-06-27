Woman indicted for antisemitic hate crime on NYC subway

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 27 de junio, 2025

Woki Massaquoi, 35, was indicted on Thursday for allegedly attacking a 38-year-old woman on a subway while making antisemitic remarks in April 2025, Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, said on Thursday.

The defendant is charged with two counts of hate-crime assault in the third degree and a count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

Massaquoi is accused of directing a slur at the victim and calling her a “white Jew” while slapping a coffee cup from her hand and assaulting her aboard a train in Midtown Manhattan on April 29.

The defendant is accused of punching the victim on the left side of her face and pinning her to the floor of the train, per Bragg’s office.

“As alleged, Woki Massaquoi unleashed hate-driven violence on a woman in an unprovoked attack in our transit system,” Bragg stated. “This harmful conduct is unacceptable, and no one should be targeted because of their religion.”

© JNS