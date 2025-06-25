Voz media US Voz.us
FBI investigates three children's hospitals for alleged sex change surgeries on children

The investigations began following a memo from U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi to enforce a federal law prohibiting female genital mutilation.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).Robyn Beck / AFP

The FBI opened criminal investigations into three children's hospitals nationwide for possible violations of federal laws linked to irreversible medical procedures on minors. The facilities under investigation are Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. All have been among the top providers of sex-change treatments for minors in recent years, according to an anonymous source quoted by Fox News Digital.

Federal law enforcement on genital mutilation.

The investigations were launched following a memo issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi as part of the Trump administration's commitment to enforce a federal law banning female genital mutilation. Bondi warned that any medical intervention that involves harming healthy parts of a minor's body—under the name "gender-affirming care" or other designation—would be treated as a felony, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison for each count.

New coalition and possible federal legislation

Bondi also announced the creation of a Coalition Against Child Mutilation, which will work with state attorneys general to file lawsuits against hospitals and practitioners who violate federal or state laws. The Department of Justice is also preparing a legislative proposal that would allow parents and children to retroactively sue doctors and health centers for irreversible medical interventions performed during childhood.

Official silence and expectation on the progress of the case

For now, neither the FBI nor the aforementioned hospitals have publicly confirmed details about the investigations. The FBI reiterated that, as a matter of policy, it does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, the case marks a clear signal of the Trump Administration's approach to gender-affirming treatment of minors and could set legal precedents nationwide.
