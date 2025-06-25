FBI investigates three children's hospitals for alleged sex change surgeries on children

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de junio, 2025

The FBI opened criminal investigations into three children's hospitals nationwide for possible violations of federal laws linked to irreversible medical procedures on minors. The facilities under investigation are Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. All have been among the top providers of sex-change treatments for minors in recent years, according to an anonymous source quoted by Fox News Digital.

Federal law enforcement on genital mutilation.

The investigations were launched following a memo issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi as part of the Trump administration's commitment to enforce a federal law banning female genital mutilation. Bondi warned that any medical intervention that involves harming healthy parts of a minor's body—under the name "gender-affirming care" or other designation—would be treated as a felony, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison for each count.

New coalition and possible federal legislation

Bondi also announced the creation of a Coalition Against Child Mutilation, which will work with state attorneys general to file lawsuits against hospitals and practitioners who violate federal or state laws. The Department of Justice is also preparing a legislative proposal that would allow parents and children to retroactively sue doctors and health centers for irreversible medical interventions performed during childhood.