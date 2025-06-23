Tesla launches prototype driverless cab in Texas

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Tesla on Sunday launched its first driverless taxi service in Austin, Texas, using a small number of vehicles within a limited area and for select customers.

Users, who received invitations directly from Elon Musk's company, shared videos from the back of the cars: while there are no humans behind the wheel, a supervisor sits in the passenger seat.

"Oh my God, there it is," the owner of the @Teslaconomics account assured upon seeing the driverless vehicle arrive.

"I love this ride, what I love most is the confidence the car inspires," he can be heard saying in another live recording by user Herbert Ong.

Musk republished on social network X several of these images, in particular those of a customer praising the smoothness of the ride.

He then congratulated his team, calling it the "culmination of ten years of hard work."

According to AFP, for now, customers are getting into Model Y Tesla cars, pending the Cybercab, whose production will begin in 2026. Unveiled in October, that driverless electric vehicle lacks a steering wheel and pedals.

Musk said in May that the company will "probably" reach "a thousand (robotaxis) in a few months."