Erick is approaching the southern coast of Mexico as a powerful Category 4 hurricane

Published by Víctor Mendoza 19 de junio, 2025

Hurricane Erick continued to intensify as it approached Mexico’s Pacific coast, reaching Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5), with winds described as “potentially catastrophic.”

According to the latest bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), shortly before 06:00 GMT on Thursday, the cyclone was located about 70 miles south of Puerto Ángel, with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour.

"#Erick is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, and devastating wind damage is likely where the core moves onshore," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to weather models, Hurricane Erick is expected to make landfall this Thursday along the border between the southern states of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

The NHC warns that the storm could intensify further before making landfall, after which it is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland across mountainous terrain.

First effects Puerto Escondido, a popular tourist destination with around 30,000 residents, is the largest town in the region and could take a direct hit from the hurricane’s eyewall.



By midnight on Wednesday, the seaside resort was already experiencing the storm’s early effects, with heavy rains and strong winds whipping through palm trees, according to AFP.

Authorities have placed Mexico’s southern Pacific coast on high alert, prompting the closure of airports and seaports, as well as the suspension of classes and all non-essential activities.

Electricity outages have also been reported, with some power cuts implemented preventively as the storm approaches.

By late afternoon, businesses in Puerto Escondido had closed and boats were being secured in the coastal area.

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities are anticipating heavy rains in the southern mountainous regions, where many low-income communities live in scattered homes made of fragile materials, making them highly vulnerable to severe weather.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took to the social network X to urge the public to stay attentive to official messages and follow guidance from authorities.

"To the population, tell them to remain attentive to official communication, take shelter in their homes, do not go out. If they are in low areas, near rivers, near riverbeds, it is better to go to shelters," the president said in her usual morning press conference.

The government has deployed hundreds of military personnel as part of its contingency plan, with over 2,000 shelters prepared and ready to assist those affected.