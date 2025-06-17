Religious persecution: at least 200 Christians killed in one of the worst massacres in Nigeria

Published by Israel Duro 17 de junio, 2025

The Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) denounced that at least 200 Christians including children and babies were killed last weekend by armed radicals who attacked them during the night while they slept. The massacre took place in Benue state. The victims were burned alive and stabbed. Those who tried to escape were shot dead.

According to the ACN statement, the deceased were displaced families fleeing religious persecution who were staying in buildings converted into temporary accommodation at Yelewata market square in Guma local government area, near Makurdi. The radicals burst in shouting"Allahu Akhbar" ("God is great") before the killing began.

"The worst atrocity in a region that is seeing an increase in attacks"

Local clergy sources recounted that on the same evening of the massacre "the police had already repelled the attackers when they attempted to storm the church of Saint Joseph of Yelewata, where up to 700 displaced people were sleeping." After failing to achieve their objective, "the radicals then headed to the market square of the town, where they used fuel to set fire to the doors of the displaced people's accommodation, before opening fire in the area where more than 500 people were sleeping."

According to initial reports, at least 100 people were killed in the carnage that lasted about three hours. However, "data compiled later by the Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP) of the Diocese of Makurdi estimated a total of 200 victims of the massacre. This number makes it the worst atrocity in a region that is seeing an increase in attacks. All this amid growing indications that a coordinated assault is underway to force the entire community to leave the region."

The pastor and other faithful saved themselves by throwing themselves to the ground

Speaking to ACN from Yelewata, the town's parish priest, Father Ukuma Jonathan Angbianbee, described how he and other IDPs narrowly escaped death by throwing themselves to the floor of the parish house at the sound of gunfire. The priest stated, "When we heard the gunshots and saw the radicals, we commended our lives to God. This morning, I thank God that I am alive. What I saw was really frightening. There were many people killed. There were dead bodies strewn everywhere.

Father Jonathan said that some were so badly burned that it was difficult to identify them. The priest has recounted that Yelewata had hosted thousands of internally displaced people from neighboring villages, as it was considered a relatively safe place, being located on the main road to Abuja, but now it is virtually deserted and many have taken refuge in nearby Daudu and Abagena.

"A sight no one should behold: babies, children, mothers and fathers wiped out"

An initial report by the FJDP, whose staff visited the site of the massacre, states: “It was a monstrosity, a sight no one should ever witness. Some bodies were burned beyond recognition—babies, children, mothers and fathers simply annihilated.”

Father Jonathan has said that he and others identified the attackers as Fulanis and that the attack was carefully coordinated, with the radicals accessing the city from multiple angles and using the cover of heavy rains to launch their assault: "There is no doubt about who carried out the attack. They were definitely Fulani. They were shouting 'Alahu Akhbar'."

The priest and other clergy in the diocese were highly critical of the security forces' response to the attack. According to their version, "the police who prevented the radicals from accessing the church were poorly prepared and could not ultimately prevent the attack on the nearby market."

Increase of attacks in a region where 95% are Catholics

The Friday night massacre on Friday the 13th comes amid a surge in attacks in Benue state, centered in the Makurdi region, with more than 95% Catholic population. In other recent attacks, more than 100 people have been killed and 5,000 people have been displaced in Gwer West local government areas of Makurdi diocese.

Local Church leaders have repeatedly called for international assistance, claiming that there is a jihadist plan afoot to seize land and carry out an ethnic cleansing of the Christian presence in the region. While their demands are ignored, the local Church supports displaced people fleeing persecution in Benue State.