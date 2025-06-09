Patricia Fuenmayor, host of 'Despierta América,' died

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

Patricia Fuenmayor, Univision presenter and Miss Venezuela 1997 candidate, has passed away at the age of 51. The news was confirmed by the program Despierta América, where she was a beloved member. It was also revealed that she had been battling cancer.

"'Despierta América' is in mourning: with deep sorrow, we say goodbye to our dear partner Patricia Fuenmayor, collaborator in New York," read part of the message posted on Instagram.

"A passionate woman, professional and always dedicated to her informative work. Thank you, Patricia, for your light, your dedication and your smile. We will always remember you," the brief statement added.

South American Queen

Patricia Fuenmayor began her career in 1997 as a finalist in the Miss Venezuela pageant. The following year, she represented Venezuela in the South American Queen competition, where she emerged as the winner.