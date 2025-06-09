Voz media US Voz.us
Patricia Fuenmayor, host of 'Despierta América,' died

The Venezuelan journalist was a correspondent for Univision in New York. She began her career in 1997 as a finalist in the Miss Venezuela pageant.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

Patricia Fuenmayor, Univision presenter and Miss Venezuela 1997 candidate, has passed away at the age of 51. The news was confirmed by the program Despierta América, where she was a beloved member. It was also revealed that she had been battling cancer.

"'Despierta América' is in mourning: with deep sorrow, we say goodbye to our dear partner Patricia Fuenmayor, collaborator in New York," read part of the message posted on Instagram.

"A passionate woman, professional and always dedicated to her informative work. Thank you, Patricia, for your light, your dedication and your smile. We will always remember you," the brief statement added.

South American Queen

Patricia Fuenmayor began her career in 1997 as a finalist in the Miss Venezuela pageant. The following year, she represented Venezuela in the South American Queen competition, where she emerged as the winner.

Her career in the media

After her success in beauty pageants, Fuenmayor launched her television career as a presenter on various programs. In addition to her TV work, the Venezuelan actress also explored radio as a broadcaster. In 2003, she was selected to host entertainment shows on E! Television for Latin America, and the following year, she debuted her own talk show, De Boca en Boca (From Mouth to Mouth).
