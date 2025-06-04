White House announces deportation of family of immigrant charged in the Boulder anti-Semitic attack

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de junio, 2025

Federal authorities revoked visas and detained the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man accused of launching a molotov cocktail in Boulder, Colorado. The family could be deported as soon as tonight, the White House said.

The White House reported in a statement that the "wife and five children of illegal alien Mohamed Soliman—the suspect in the antisemitic firebombing of Jewish Americans—have been captured and are now in ICE custody for expedited removal. They could be deported as early as tonight."

For its part, the State Department confirmed the cancellation of all the Soliman family's visas, and stressed that this action is part of a national security directive focused on expelling people linked to terrorist acts from the country. "The secretary did exactly what he promised: to support the administration's goal of removing terrorists and their family members from the United States," the text noted.

Under suspicion: they are investigating whether his family had prior knowledge

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, announced earlier that it was being investigated whether any member of the Soliman family had knowledge of or participated in the planning of the attack. Noem stated, "Mohamed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack."

An arson attack in the heart of downtown Boulder Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Egypt, was arrested after witnesses identified him as responsible for the June 1 attack during a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration. According to authorities, Soliman threw a glass bottle that exploded and started a fire in the crowd, injuring 12 people, none seriously.

Soliman entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa on August 27, 2022, with permission to remain until February 2023, but did not leave the country. He subsequently obtained work authorization valid until March 2025. Official sources indicated that his immigration status had been irregular for more than a year.

Charges and upcoming court proceedings

The suspect faces multiple state and federal charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of incendiary devices, and 16 counts of attempted use of explosive devices. In addition, he is federally charged with a hate crime motivated by race, religion, or national origin.

Soliman is currently being held on $10 million bail. His next arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 5. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 624 years in prison, said U.S. District Attorney Michael Dougherty.