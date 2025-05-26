ACTUALITY.
At least 11 hospitalized after mass shooting in Myrtle Beach
Authorities are investigating the incident in Little River. While they describe it as an "isolated case," they have not confirmed the number of victims, as several of the injured were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
Authorities in Little River and Horry County, South Carolina, are investigating a shooting near Myrtle Beach that has left at least 11 people hospitalized so far. Police say the number of injured is expected to rise, as additional victims continue to arrive at local hospitals in private vehicles.
In a Facebook post, Horry County Police warned residents to avoid the area while the investigation remains active, asking them to "steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work."
Initial investigations suggest this was an isolated incident. Police emphasized that more information will be released as it becomes available and urged the public to rely on official sources to avoid misinformation.