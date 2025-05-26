At least 11 hospitalized after mass shooting in Myrtle Beach

Police block off the area where the shooting took place. Screenshot YouTube Mirror Now / Facebook HCPD

Published by Israel Duro 26 de mayo, 2025

Authorities in Little River and Horry County, South Carolina, are investigating a shooting near Myrtle Beach that has left at least 11 people hospitalized so far. Police say the number of injured is expected to rise, as additional victims continue to arrive at local hospitals in private vehicles.

In a Facebook post, Horry County Police warned residents to avoid the area while the investigation remains active, asking them to "steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work."

Initial investigations suggest this was an isolated incident. Police emphasized that more information will be released as it becomes available and urged the public to rely on official sources to avoid misinformation.