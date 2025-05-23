Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Colombian woman charged with identity theft, voter and federal benefits fraud

The Department of Justice alleges that Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez improperly received approximately $400,000 in federal benefits.

Colombian woman under security cameras.

Colombian woman under security cameras.Department of Justice.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

A Colombian woman, an illegal immigrant in Boston, was formally indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of identity theft and receiving rental assistance, Social Security benefits and other federal aid. She is also charged with committing voter fraud with the stolen identity.

Similarly, according to the Justice Department, the defendant also allegedly applied for a U.S. passport and obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other identifications.

She is Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, a 59 year old Columbian native.

According to court documents, Orovio-Hernandez, without legal status in the country, has lived with a stolen identity for more than 20 years.

Orovio-Hernandez allegedly used the stolen identity to file a fraudulent voter registration in January 2023 and cast a fraudulent ballot in the presidential election in November 2024.

More than $400,000 in federal aid

The Justice Department alleges that Orovio-Hernandez improperly received approximately $400,000 in federal benefits: $259,589 in Section 8 rental assistance benefits from October 2011 through January 2025; $101,257 in Social Security disability benefits from July 2014 through January 2025; and $43,348 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from April 2005 through January 2025.
tracking