Apparent manifesto of alleged DC shooter found, FBI raids Chicago home

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de mayo, 2025

The FBI raided the Chicago apartment of Elias Rodriguez on Thursday, searching for clues in their investigation of the 31-year-old, who is accused of shooting and killing two Israeli embassy employees in Washington on Wednesday night, as they left an American Jewish Committee young professionals event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

“FBI Chicago is conducting court-authorized law-enforcement activity in the Chicago area in relation to yesterday’s tragic shooting in Washington, D.C.,” the bureau stated.

“Last night’s act of terror has the full attention of the FBI. Targeted antisemitic violence is an attack on our core values and will be met with the full weight of federal law enforcement,” Kash Patel, the FBI director, stated. “The individual responsible will be held accountable, and the bureau will continue pursuing every lead until justice is served.”

The Anti-Defamation League said on Thursday that it had connected Rodriguez “with a high degree of certainty” to a manifesto that was circulating on social media that is titled “Escalate for Gaza, Bring the War Home.”

“The text of the manifesto stated that non-violent protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza have been insufficient, and states that the ‘perpetrators and abettors’ of genocide have ‘forfeited their humanity,’” the ADL stated. “It also praises Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Airman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25, 2024.”

Just before noon, Dan Bongino, the FBI deputy director, stated that the bureau “is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect, and we hope to have updates as to the authenticity very soon.” (JNS sought comment from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI and the social-media network X.)

The district’s Metropolitan Police Department named Rodriguez as the suspect in custody on Wednesday. Rodriguez paced back and forth outside the museum before approaching a group of four people with a handgun and opening fire, killing two, according to Pamela Smith, the D.C. police chief. The Israeli government later identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

‘They were a beautiful couple’

A German-born, Christian Zionist, Lischinsky, 30, “chose to dedicate his life to the State of Israel and the Zionist cause,” according to Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to Berlin, who taught Lischinsky as a master student.

Lischinsky made aliyah at 16, served for three years in the Israel Defense Forces and was fluent in Hebrew, according to his LinkedIn page. The New York Times reported that his father is Jewish and his mother is Christian.

The Hudson Institute stated on Thursday that Lischinsky “was a valued colleague and friend to many at Hudson” and that he and Milgrim, “soon to be his fiancée, were dedicated professionals at the Israeli embassy.”

“Yaron’s warmth and intellect shaped his compassionate character and dedication to his work and left a lasting impact on us,” the think tank said. “His impending engagement, which he and Sarah planned to celebrate in Jerusalem, makes their loss especially heartbreaking.”

“Yaron was a Christian, but make no mistake. This was an antisemitic attack,” Hudson said. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and the State of Israel against antisemitism and terrorism.”

Milgrim, 26, an American Jew from Overland Park, Kan., had served as a trustee of the Hillel at the University of Kansas, from which she graduated in 2021.

She described herself on her LinkedIn page as passionate about “the intersection of peacebuilding, religious engagement and environmental work.” She also said that she worked in Tel Aviv for Tech2Peace, a charity dedicated to fostering peace between Israelis and Palestinians, before joining the public affairs department of the Israeli embassy in Washington in November 2023.

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said on Wednesday that “the young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.”

“They were a beautiful couple,” he said.

‘Happy New Year, death to Israel’

After allegedly shooting Milgrim and Lischinsky, Rodriguez entered the Jewish museum and was detained by security at the AJC event, D.C. police said.

Witnesses told local news that Rodriguez ran into the museum shortly after he opened fire around 9 p.m. and that attendees initially mistook him for a potential victim of the shooting and offered him water and other support.

Videos on social media appeared to show police officers subsequently arresting Rodriguez, while he shouted “free, free Palestine” with a red keffiyeh at his feet.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offense,” the Washington police chief said on Wednesday. “We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect.”

Among the posts on a social-media account attributed to the suspect are statements that suggest that he holds far-left, violent, pro-Hamas and anti-Israel views.

“Happy New Year, death to Israel,” the account posted on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Progressive tweeps, as much as I love delving into the day’s discourse, can we please save the idealistic and high-minded debate over the morality of sending a truck bomb into the offices of The New York Times until after we send a truck bomb into the office,” another post reads. The user cut off the final word in an apparent attempt to suggest that it was not a completed threat.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a revolutionary communist party that frequently organizes anti-Israel protests, stated on Thursday that Rodriguez “had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017.”

“We have nothing to do with this shooting and do not support it,” it said.

© JNS/ Andrew Bernard