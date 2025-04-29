Most voters distrust media polls

Workers finalize the set of the second Trump-Harris presidential debate. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de abril, 2025

Most U.S. voters distrust media polls, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey.

According to the study, only 10% of likely U.S. voters have a high level of trust in public opinion polls sponsored by television networks and other major media outlets.

33% of respondents said they have some trust in media polls. However, the majority (51%) have little (34%) or no trust (17%) in polls conducted by major media outlets.

Similarly, 48% believe pollsters intentionally altered their results to favor Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

In addition, 35% view major media pollsters as incompetent, while 48% consider them corrupt.

The findings are consistent with a poll released in February of this year, which revealed that Americans' trust in the media has reached an all-time low.

A Gallup poll showed that public trust in the news continues to decline, reaching its lowest level in over 50 years.

The situation is alarming, with the largest share of respondents (36%) saying they "don't trust traditional platforms at all."

Additionally, more respondents (33%) said they have "don't trust it very much" than those who expressed strong or moderate trust—"a great deal" or "a fair amount"—which together account for less than one in three voters (31%).