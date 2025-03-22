Kitty Dukakis dies at 88

Published by Juan Peña 22 de marzo, 2025

Kitty Dukakis, activist and wife of former Massachusetts governor and 1988 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, died Friday, her family said.

The cause of her death was complications derived from an illness, according to what her entourage confirmed to the press.

Dukakis, 88, was first lady of Massachusetts from 1975 to 1979 and from 1983 to 1991, while her husband served three terms as governor. Michael Dukakis ran for president in 1988 and competed against George Bush for the position. Kitty Dukakis came within eight points in the results of becoming the first lady of the United States that election.

Of Jewish origin, Dukakis played an important role in the activism of this community throughout the last century. On several occasions she served on the board of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Sadly, past the 1980s, Kitty Dukakis suffered from various mental health problems, which kept her from the public eye.