The closure of the Department of Education certifies the failure of a model rejected by the majority of Americans

With the signing of the executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, Donald Trump certified the effectuation of an educational model reviled and rejected by an overwhelming majority of Americans, as certified by the latest polls.

In fact, the latest polls highlight the discontent with the level, quality and educational content. The latest Gallup work on the matter indicated that rejection of the educational model was at its historical maximum.

As many as 73% of respondents in February said they were "dissatisfied" with "the quality of public education in the country," compared with 24% who were happy with it. This result left the state of education as the third worst-rated issue by citizens, ahead of only "the moral and ethical climate" and "the country's efforts to address poverty and homelessness."

Parents, against the Department of Education

Parents' associations also made their position clear in January. According to a survey by the organization Parents Defending Freedom, 52% of respondents favored reducing the size and influence of the Department of Education in their children's education. Many more (77%) were in favor of the states having more say in this matter.

In addition, 50% of the participants in the survey felt that those in charge of the Department were not making adequate use of the funds available to it.

Dissatisfaction with the Department of Education goes back a long way

Data corroborated by the last poll on the Department of Education, from 2024, by Pew Research, which the pollster itself has recovered in its networks while awaiting Trump's closure of the agency.

Even then, a slight majority had an unfavorable view of the institution. According to the poll, 45% were displeased with it, compared to 44% who were in favor. In the tightness of the result, Pew highlights the partisanship of the responses, since 64% of those who presented themselves as Republicans were against it, compared to 62% of Democrats who approved of the Department's work.