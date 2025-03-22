Mass shooting at park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, kills 3, including minors

Published by Juan Peña 22 de marzo, 2025

A shooting Friday night at a park in Las Cruces, N.M., left at least three dead and about 14 injured. Among the victims are minors.

According to the AP, the victims of the attack range in age from 16 to 36. The injured were sent to the three local hospitals and to El Paso, Texas, for emergency medical assistance.

The three deceased are 19 and 16 years old.

Police are now investigating the attack and have asked any witnesses with video footage to contact authorities. The attack took place in a park Friday afternoon. The location is an open-air recreation area often attended by young people.

Collaborating in the investigation are the New Mexico State Police, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Las Cruces Councilwoman and Interim Mayor Johana Bencomo expressed her sorrow over the tragedy. "Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think this is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue," she wrote. "Honestly now days a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will."

*Developing story.