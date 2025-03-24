Miami: Djokovic advances with new record, Andreeva misses out on third consecutive title

Published by Israel Duro 24 de marzo, 2025

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stole the spotlight in Miami, where he broke the record for matches won in Masters 1000 tournaments on Sunday by getting into the round of 16. The opposite befell Russian jewel Mirra Andreeva, who said goodbye to the dream of winning her third consecutive major title after being eliminated.

In the men's tournament, which has also seen some top contenders fall, Djokovic reached the fourth round for the first time since his last appearance in Miami in 2019. The Balkan, a six-time champion of the tournament, defeated Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6 (7/1) on Sunday.

Breaks tie with Rafael Nadal

Djokovic thus reached 411 matches won at Masters 1000, breaking the tie he had with Rafael Nadal at the top of that ranking. "Honestly, I didn't think too much about it," said Djokovic, who had reached Nadal's 410 victories with his debut first-round win over Rinky Hijikata on Friday.

"I'm honored to climb another step, to break another record. There is always something at stake every time I compete and that motivates me to do well in tournaments," he acknowledged.

Djokovic, the only remaining giant of the Big 3 that he formed with Nadal and Roger Federer. He has a record of 40 Masters 1000 trophies in his trophy cabinet, the most important category in tennis after the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Golden opportunity for 'Nole' with the elimination of Alcaraz and Medvedev

Nole, who is looking to regain his best form after the injury suffered at the Australian Open, is aiming for a deep run in Miami, taking advantage of the early exits of favorites like Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev and the absence due to suspension of Jannik Sinner.

Francisco Cerúndolo, Argentina's top-ranked player, brilliantly overcame his match against American Tommy Paul, the 12th seed, winning 6-2 and 7-6 (7/4). In the fourth round, Cerúndolo will have the chance for revenge against Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated him in the 2022 semifinals. Ruud advanced on Sunday by beating another South American, Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Anisimova breaks Andreeva's streak

In the women's field, American Amanda Anisimova ended Mirra Andreeva's hopes of winning a third straight WTA 1000 title before her 18th birthday in April. The elimination of Andreeva, the unexpected champion of the last two WTA 1000 tournaments at 17, was the biggest surprise of a day that included the defeat of Madison Keys against young Filipina Alexandra Eala.

But her spectacular 13-match winning streak in a row came to an end on Sunday against a great version of Anisimova, who won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3. This vibrant evening game pitted the champions of the first three WTA 1000 tournaments of the year, as Anisimova won the Doha tournament in February.

Keys collapses against Alexandra Eala

A few hours earlier had taken the start the American Madison Keys, fifth seed in Miami. The champion of the last Australian Open unexpectedly collapsed to 19-year-old Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, 6-4, 6-2.

Eala, 140th in the WTA, excitedly celebrated her shocking win, the first by a Filipina against a Top-10 player. Trained since the age of 13 at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca, Eala will continue her dream run in Miami against Paula Badosa in the round of 16.

The Spaniard beat Danish Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and is in the Miami round of 16 for the first time since 2022.Also advancing was Polish Swiatek, world number two, defeating Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6 (7/2), 6-1.