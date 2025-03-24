Trump disikes his portrait in the Colorado Capitol: "I would rather not have a photo than have this"

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump has erupted on social media over the portrait of him that has been hung in the Colorado State Capitol, along with all the other Presidents.

This is what he stated on Truth Social, directly blaming the governor and the artist who painted it: "No one likes a bad photograph or painting of himself, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, placed by the governor, along with those of all the other presidents, was intentionally distorted to a level that perhaps I have not seen before."

The president also pointed out in his message that the artist who painted his portrait was the same one who worked on President Obama's image during his administration, "and it looks wonderful, but the one who did mine is truly the worst. He must have lost his talent with age," he said.

The commissioner of the portrait is the artist named Sarah Boardman. The painting was unveiled in 2019.

"In any case, I'd rather not have a picture than have this one, but a lot of people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they're angry!"

The president ends by saying he will take it up with "the radical left governor, Jared Polis," who, he says, should be ashamed: "Jared should be ashamed of himself!"

He used his publication to point out that Governor Polis "is extremely weak in the face of Crime," particularly with respect to the Tren de Aragua criminal organization, which "practically took over Aurora."