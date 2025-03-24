Mia Love, the first Black female Republican congresswoman, dies at 49

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2025

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, passed away at the age of 49. The news was confirmed via her official social media accounts. The former congresswoman had been battling brain cancer. Love represented Utah's 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019.

"With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today," the family said in a statement released on X.

"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward," the family added.

Similarly, the family expressed gratitude for the messages of support and mentioned that it will provide details about "funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the coming days."

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy… pic.twitter.com/YzhAuH1l9x — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 24, 2025

Utah Governor Spencer Cox responded to the news, describing Mia Love as a true trailblazer and visionary leader.

"Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream. Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state. We will miss her deeply," Cox wrote.