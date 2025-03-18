Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de marzo, 2025

One of the leaders of Black Lives Matter has been charged with nearly a dozen counts of gun and drug possession, in the city of Everett, Wash.

According to a report by The Lynnwood Times, Percy Levy, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Levy is being held on $1.5 million bail and each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Percy arrested after 16-month investigation

According to a report by The Snohomish County Journal, the arrest followed a 16-month investigation by the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Everett.

A warrant was later served at Levy's home, where, according to reports, authorities said they found 2,818 grams of powder cocaine, 14.7 grams of crack cocaine and 556 grams of fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), this amount is enough to kill about 278,000 people.

Former Washington governor pardoned Levy in 2019

Former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pardoned Levy in 2019 after he spent 17 years in prison after being arrested in 2002 for robbing a drug dealer's house.

Since his release from prison, the BLM leader has spent six years working on criminal justice reform and served as treasurer of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.