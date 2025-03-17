Former Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey (NY) dead at 87

Published by Juan Peña 17 de marzo, 2025

Nita Lowey, a former member of the House of Representatives, died this weekend at age 87 after a long fight with cancer. Her family released a statement Sunday confirming the news.

The New York Democrat was a member of the House of Representatives from 1989 to 2021. In her last stint on Capitol Hill, she chaired the House Appropriations Committee. At that time, she became the first woman to hold that position.

In 2021 she finished her term in Washington, D.C., and did not run for Congress again. Early in her political career she represented several districts in the northern suburbs of New York City.

She died at her home in Harrison, Westchester County. She is survived by her husband, jurist and investor Stephen Lowey, with whom she had three children.