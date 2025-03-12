Trump cuts funding to Maine universities over state's refusal to abide by order to ban trans athletes from women's sports

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump made good on his threat to cut federal funding to Maine universities after the state, led by Democratic Governor Janet Mills, refused to abide by the executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in the women's sports.

According to Fox News Digital, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suspended funding to the University System of Maine (UMS), a network of eight public universities in the state.

The suspension is a major blow to Maine's universities, which had received some $100 million from the USDA in recent years. In fact, in fiscal year 2024 alone, USDA awarded $29.78 million in funding to the UMS system for research.

The move comes at a time when USDA is reviewing possible Title IX and Title VI violations by Maine universities.

Fox News Digital quoted a UMS official as confirming the suspension of funds.

"An email forwarded to the University of Maine that appears to have originated from the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer directs the department’s 'awarding agencies and staff offices to temporarily no longer issue any payments or authorize any other releases of funding to Columbia University or the University of Maine System,'" the spokesperson said.

"The message goes on to state, 'This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations. Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice,'" the spokesperson continued.

Finally, the official affirmed to the media outlet that the university system is complying with the most relevant federal and state laws and that UMS is not aware of any non-compliance with Title VI.