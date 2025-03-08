Hispanic women who have made their mark on history

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

Throughout the years, Hispanic women have left an indelible mark on world history. From the courage of political leaders to the innovation of scientists and artists who have inspired generations, their impact has transcended borders.

One of the most prominent is Juana Inés de la Cruz, considered the last great poet of the Golden Age of Spanish-language literature. Born Juana Inés de Asbaje Ramírez de Santillana, she was a writer, philosopher and advocate of women's right to education.

Juana Inés de la Cruz was born in San Miguel Nepantla, in the Viceroyalty of New Spain (present-day Mexico), and from an early age showed exceptional intelligence. She learned to read at the age of 3. She was the illegitimate daughter of Creole woman Isabel Ramirez de Santillana and Spanish captain Pedro Manuel de Asbaje.

With no intention of marrying and wanting to continue her studies, she entered the Convent of San Jeronimo, where she had the freedom to write, research and develop her thoughts. Her writings covered poetry, theater, philosophy and theology, and her work continues to be a reference in baroque literature.

"Independent and aware of her own worth, she aroused envy and misgivings. However, her quality broke through and even during her own lifetime, she enjoyed wide recognition, including the important support of Vicereine María Luisa Manrique de Lara, to whom she dedicated many of her poems," explains the National Library of Spain.

Similar is the story of Victoria Ocampo, Argentine writer and editor who marked the history of literature and thought. She is described, also, as one of the most influential intellectuals of the 20th century.

Victoria Ocampo was the first woman appointed as a member of the Argentine Academy of Letters. "It happened in 1977, shortly before her death. She is now considered a woman ahead of her time who dedicated her life and fortune to fostering culture, inviting writers and publishing their books in our country," detailed the government of Argentina.

But beyond art and language, women have also had great influence in politics throughout history. This is the case of Ecuadorian Manuela Sáenz, independence fighter and lover of Venezuelan liberator Simón Bolívar. Sáenz played a key role in the struggle for freedom in South America.

Hispanic women in war

Manuela Sáenz played an active role in the struggle for the independence of the Spanish colonies. She was a political strategist and a fighter on the battlefield. During the Battle of Ayacucho (1824), which marked the end of the war of independence, Manuela acted as a messenger and also as an organizer of the patriot forces. She also helped Bolívar escape an assassination attempt, an act that earned her recognition as "the Liberator of Liberators," according to the Dictionary of Venezuelan History.

Another key figure in the history of Spanish America was Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi. Married to the pro-independence Juan Bautista Arismendi, in 1818, she was imprisoned by the royalists in the city of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

During her imprisonment, Luisa remained loyal to her husband and his ideas. Cáceres de Arismendi never gave in. She was released in 1823, and soon after was reunited with her husband.

"Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi is the best-known heroine of Venezuela's Independence. She was, moreover, the first woman whose mortal remains were interred and transferred to the National Pantheon in 1877, in recognition of her commitment to the patriot cause," Venezuelan historian Inés Quintero highlighted.

The pride of Hispanic women in recent history

In recent history, there are also inspiring stories of Latina women who continue to leave their mark on society. Ellen Ochoa, an astronaut of Mexican descent, was the first Hispanic woman to travel into space.

Her first space flight was aboard the shuttle Discovery in 1993, where she participated in missions related to atmospheric research and Earth observation. In total, Ochoa made four space flights and spent more than 30 days in space.

The name Celia Cruz is another one that is very present in the Hispanic community. Ursula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1925. She became known in the 1950s singing for the Sonora Matancera orchestra.

In 1966, she traveled to New York and soon after began to become the face of salsa, winning several awards, including the National Medal of Arts in the United States. She died at the age of 78 in New Jersey due to a brain tumor.

Today

Whether in politics, science or the arts, Hispanic women continue to make the Latino community proud. As the world continues to move forward, talents such as Evelyn Millares, the only Hispanic and Venezuelan woman on the team in charge of leading the Mars Rover Perseverance (the Mars exploration mission), continue to make their mark on the world.

While others like Jeannette Núñez remain at the forefront of political leadership making history. Núñez is the first Hispanic woman to hold the office of lieutenant governor of the state of Florida. Her political career has been marked by her focus on improving the economy, education and public health, as well as by her commitment to the Hispanic community and her defense of conservative values.