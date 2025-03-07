Pamela Bach, former 'Baywatch' actress, found dead at her home

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

Actress Pamela Bach, best known for her roles in "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider," was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, apparently self-inflicted. Authorities who went to her home after receiving a alert of an unconscious woman, though they found no suicide note from David Hasselhoff's ex-wife.

It was the family who alerted paramedics, approaching the actress' home after not hearing from her for several days. They found the door locked and, after gaining access to the home, discovered Bach, who was declared dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, TMZ reported.

A movie marriage, a nightmare divorce

The actress's personal and professional lives intermingled almost from the start. She and Hasselhoff met during the filming of "Knight Rider" and would later coincide again on "Baywatch," the two series that earned them both greater recognition.

Hasselhoff and Bach were married between 1989 and 2006. Their divorce, at the request of the actress, who claimed "irreconcilable differences," was a media phenomenon that made headlines. It was not an easy process either, and the two maintained a dispute over spousal support until 2017.

One last message of hope in the New Year

The two were married for 17 years and have two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. Bach's last post was on Instagram on New Year's, in which he shares a video with her granddaughter, London, and a message of hope:

Hasselhoff calls for family privacy to be respected

Through a message on social media, Hasselhoff has asked that the family's privacy be respected in this difficult time.