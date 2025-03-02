Cuban salsa singer Paulo FG dies in traffic accident in Havana

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) Popular Cuban salsa singer Paulo Fernandez Gallo, known for songs such as “Tú No Me Calculas” and “Te Deseo Suerte,” died this Saturday at the age of 63 in a traffic accident in Havana, local media reported.

The accident occurred this Saturday afternoon in the "Vedado Havana sector, when his vehicle collided with a Transtur (tourist transportation company) bus," Cubadebate reported.

"Painful farewell to our beloved Paulito FG. Our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and the people of Cuba, who valued him ... as one of their favorites," President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X.

"His creations and interpretations are an unavoidable part of Cuba's musical heritage," he added.

Paulito FG, as he is known to Cubans, was one of the protagonists of the so-called “salsa boom” on the island in the 1990s, and during more than three decades of artistic career, he took Cuban music to stages in a score of countries, including Colombia, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico and the United States.

He debuted in 1992 with his own musical group, Paulito FG y su Élite, after integrating or collaborating with important orchestras on the island, such as those of Adalberto Álvarez y su Son, Dan Den and Opus 13, with which he gained great popularity.