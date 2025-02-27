Actor Gene Hackman and his wife found dead inside New Mexico home

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman was found dead with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hackman was 95 years old and his wife was 63 years old.

The information was released by Santa Fe sheriffAdan Mendoza in a conversation the local Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper. The couple's dog was also found dead.

Similarly, Mendoza explained that there were no immediate indications of a crime. However, he did not provide a cause of death nor did he say when the couple might have died.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff said Wednesday night, before his agency had identified the couple.

In that regard, authorities also indicated there is no immediate danger to the community.

The legendary Hollywood actorwas born Jan. 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California. He won numerous awards, including two Oscars, throughout his career.

His many notable roles include that of Detective Jimmy Popeye Doyle in The French Connection (1971), a performance that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, and that of sheriff Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's The Unforgiven (1992), for which he received the best supporting actor award.