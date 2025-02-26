Bezos revolutionizes 'The Washington Post': The opinion section will focus on 'personal liberties and the free market'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

Tycoon Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, announced that the opinion section will now focus on "personal liberties and the free market."

"I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others," Bezos reported via a statement he posted on social media.

"I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity," the tycoon added.

This new direction for one of the country's most widely read newspapers has led to the departure of opinion editor David Shipley, who chose to leave his position and declined Bezos' proposal to lead the section, according to The Washington Post.

"I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t 'hell yes,' then it had to be 'no.' After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction," Bezos concluded.

The Washington Post's editorial stance has historically been closely tied to the Democratic Party within the country's political landscape. However, leading up to the last elections, the newspaper began to show signs of the neutrality it aims to achieve, such as refusing to endorse any of the candidates.

"Most people think the media is biased. Anyone who doesn't see that is paying little attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose. Reality is an undefeated champion. It would be easy to blame others for our long and continuing decline in credibility (and, therefore, our decline in impact), but a victim mentality won't help. Complaining is not a strategy. We must do more to control what we can control to increase our credibility," Bezos stated when explaining why the paper chose not to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.