MSNBC shakeup over reports of Joy Reid's show cancellation

The new president of MSNBC, Rebecca Kutler, did not hesitate in cancelling Joy Reid's afternoon show as part of the deep overhaul of the network's programming she is preparing. The renowned left-leaning journalist's afternoon slot will be replaced by the panel currently hosting The Weekend: Symone Sanders Townsend, political commentator and former Democratic strategist; Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee; and television journalist Alicia Menendez.

The news was reported by The New York Times citing two people with knowledge of the matter who have decided to remain anonymous. Reid's combative show, one of the network’s key shows over the past five years, will air for the last time next week, according to the same sources.

Revolution on the hunt for Fox

Kutler, who has held the position on an interim basis since the resignation of Rashida Jones last month, has since been preparing a revolution in the network's grid with the aim of adapting to Trump's arrival and getting closer in audience to Fox News, the undisputed leader. MSNBC has already managed to surpass CNN in viewers.

The network's programming has already undergone other notable changes, such as the return of Rachel Maddow, the group's best-known anchor, to host its 9 p.m. show five days a week for the first 30 days of the Trump administration, after being reduced to just Mondays. Alex Wagner, who hosted the show the rest o the days at this time slot, will apparently not return to his post and Jen Psaki, who was Joe Biden's first press secretary, is being considered to take his and Maddow's place.

Reid, one of Trump and MAGA's biggest 'haters'

Reid is one of Donald Trump's biggest media enemies and an old acquaintance of the network. Since 2016 she hosted the weekend show AM Joy until 2020 when she was given the job of hosting the 7 p.m. show.

Her hatred against everything related to the president has led her to starring in controversies as her tirades against Trump supporters after the election calling on them to "make their own dinner" on Thanksgiving, because they should "suffer the consequences of their votes."

MSNBC's ratings crisis since Trump's victory

The show was a gamble that was turning out to be expensive for the network in terms of audience. According to Nielsen Media Research data, Reid had lost almost half of her viewers since the election of Donald Trump. MSNBC itself experienced a brutal 53% drop in prime time viewership after Nov. 5. After the inauguration, the numbers had been rebounding slightly in the last month.