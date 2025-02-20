Two dead after two small planes collide mid-flight in Arizona

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

Two people died after two airplanes collided mid-air in Arizona, local authorities reported Wednesday.

A Cessna 172S light aircraft and a Lancair 360 MK II collided at 8:28 AM local time near Marana Regional Airport, northwest of Tucson.

The single-engine aircraft "collided while upwind of runway 12," one of the airport's two runways, the local air authority announced. The Cessna landed safely, while the Lancair crashed and burned near the other runway, according to the NTSB.

The Marana Police Department confirmed two fatalities in the incident. AeroGuard, the operator of the Cessna and a commercial flight training school, stated that its two pilots were not injured, according to AP.