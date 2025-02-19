Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Anne Marie Hochhalter, one of the survivors critically injured in the Columbine High School shooting, has died at the age of 43. She was found at her home in Westminster, Colorado, on Sunday, February 16.

"She was helpful to a great many people. She was really a good human being and sister," her brother, Nathan Hochhalter, said in a statement reported by CNN.

The family believes that Hochhalter's death may be related to the injuries she sustained during the 1999 shooting, which claimed the lives of 12 students and a teacher.

Similarly, coroners in Adams and Broomfield counties stated that the investigation into her death has been referred to the office that conducted the autopsies for those killed in the Columbine shooting.

In a letter published in 2016, Hochhalter expressed forgiveness to the mother of one of the shooters, stating, 'Bitterness is like swallowing a poison pill.' Last year, during a vigil to honor the victims of the tragedy, she urged that they be remembered for how they lived, not how they died.