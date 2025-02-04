Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Police reported that approximately 10 people, including the suspected assailant, were killed in a shooting at an adult school in Orebro, Sweden, on Tuesday.

"About ten people were killed today," Roberto Eid Forest, director of the Örebro police, told reporters, adding that the suspect was not previously known to authorities.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence, along with ambulances and emergency vehicles. According to AFP, police stated that students from nearby schools and the affected center were placed under lockdown for safety reasons.

The shooting is being investigated as "attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense." Shortly after 2 p.m. (1 p.m. GMT) police said "the danger is not over."

"The government is in close contact with the police and is closely following developments," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told broadcaster SVT.

This is a developing story.