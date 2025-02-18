France prepares for trial of ex-surgeon accused of sexually abusing more than 300 minors

Illustration of the accused during his first trial . Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP

18 de febrero, 2025

The trial against ex-surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec accused of the rape and sexual assault of 299 victims begins Feb. 24 in Vannes, France.

The trial, as reported by the Prosecutor's Office, "will have an estimated duration of about four months."

The case that again shakes French society by the barbarity of the acts of which Le Scouarnec is accused. Only a few months ago, the same country was shaken by the atrocities of the Pelicot case.

In late September, after four years of investigation, Joël Le Scouarnec, 74, was referred to the criminal court in Morbihan for a total of 300 crimes, committed against 299 victims during decades of medical practice in several hospitals.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

Chronology of his life and events