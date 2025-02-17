Crash landing in Toronto: Delta plane flips over on runway at Pearson International Airport

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

A regional jet operated by Delta Connection flipped upside down on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport after landing in snowy conditions. Authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe.

The incident and emergency response

The Toronto airport reported via its social media that an incident during the landing of a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis. Emergency crews immediately went to the scene and checked the condition of those onboard, confirming that there were no injuries.

According to information from the specialized site FlightRadar24, the aircraft involved was Delta flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air under the Delta Connection brand. It was a Bombardier CRJ-900, a passenger aircraft designed for regional routes. Images shared on social networks showed the aircraft flipped over on the snow-covered runway.

Context and aviation safety concerns

This accident comes at a time when the safety of regional flights is under scrutiny, following the recent mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River. That event has raised concerns about possible radio communications failures and altitude system errors, which are currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

At this time, Canadian authorities have not provided details on the causes of the accident in Toronto. More official reports are expected to be issued in the coming hours as investigations progress.