The origins of Valentine's Day and its evolution over time
Every Feb. 14, millions of Americans express their love with flowers, chocolates and cards. Although some consider it a commercial invention, the history behind Valentine's Day dates back to ancient Rome and early Christian traditions.
An ancient origin
Before Valentine's Day became the symbol of love, the Romans celebrated a pagan festival called Lupercalia on Feb. 15, related to fertility. During the festival, priests sacrificed animals.
The Catholic Church in the fifth century replaced the festival with a celebration in honor of St. Valentine, a Christian martyr. The saint is believed to have been a priest executed for secretly marrying Christian couples, defying the orders of the Roman emperor.
What began as a religious celebration evolved over time into a commercial event. From the 14th century onward, Valentine's Day became associated with romanticism thanks to medieval literature.
$27.5 billion on Valentine's Day 2025
With the advent of the modern era, the holiday became a business opportunity, with cards, chocolates and flowers dominating the market. According to the National Retail Federation, it is estimated that Americans will spend more than $27.5 billion on Valentine's Day 2025, making it one of the most lucrative dates of the year.
And while many enjoy the holiday, others criticize it for its over-commercialization or the pressure it places on those without partners. A CBS News/YouGov survey in 2024 revealed that 68% of people in relationships planned to celebrate the date, compared to only 24% of singles.
For those looking for an alternative, new forms of celebration have emerged, such as Galentine's Day (celebrating with friends) or Falentine's Day (dedicated to family).