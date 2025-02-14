The origins of Valentine's Day and its evolution over time

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

Every Feb. 14, millions of Americans express their love with flowers, chocolates and cards. Although some consider it a commercial invention, the history behind Valentine's Day dates back to ancient Rome and early Christian traditions.

An ancient origin

Before Valentine's Day became the symbol of love, the Romans celebrated a pagan festival called Lupercalia on Feb. 15, related to fertility. During the festival, priests sacrificed animals.

The Catholic Church in the fifth century replaced the festival with a celebration in honor of St. Valentine, a Christian martyr. The saint is believed to have been a priest executed for secretly marrying Christian couples, defying the orders of the Roman emperor.

What began as a religious celebration evolved over time into a commercial event. From the 14th century onward, Valentine's Day became associated with romanticism thanks to medieval literature.

$27.5 billion on Valentine's Day 2025

With the advent of the modern era, the holiday became a business opportunity, with cards, chocolates and flowers dominating the market. According to the National Retail Federation, it is estimated that Americans will spend more than $27.5 billion on Valentine's Day 2025, making it one of the most lucrative dates of the year.

And while many enjoy the holiday, others criticize it for its over-commercialization or the pressure it places on those without partners. A CBS News/YouGov survey in 2024 revealed that 68% of people in relationships planned to celebrate the date, compared to only 24% of singles.

For those looking for an alternative, new forms of celebration have emerged, such as Galentine's Day (celebrating with friends) or Falentine's Day (dedicated to family).