Coast Guard intercepted 132 illegal Haitian immigrants attempting to enter the country by sea

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

Authorities repatriated 132 illegal immigrants from Haiti who were trying to enter the country aboard a sailboat sailing in South Florida waters.

As reported by the Coast Guard (USGC) through a press release, the vessel - about 30 feet long and in poor condition - was intercepted about 50 miles off Marathon. The agents in charge of the operation attled and processed the immigrants - with the aim of identifying their provenance - before they were sent back to Haiti this Monday.

Following this operation, Lt. Zane Carter, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer, said the USGC's primary mission will continue to be to "secure the maritime borders."

"The Coast Guard will continue to prioritize strengthening our domestic integrity and disrupting attempts to enter the United States illegally by sea. We are steadfast in our mission to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders," Lt. Carter said.

Thus, the Coast Guard fulfilled its duty to intercept and repatriate anyone attempting to enter the country illegally by sea, as stated in the law.