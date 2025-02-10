Encounters with illegal immigrants have dropped as much as 91% since Trump's arrival

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Encounters with illegal immigrants have dropped while drug interceptions are soaring at the southern border. That's the summary outlined by the new head of the Border Patrol, Michael W. Banks, regarding the results of the new policies implemented by the Trump administration since his arrival at the White House: "We know how to secure the border. All we needed was a President that was gonna empower us."

According to data provided by Banks, the flow of illegal immigrants has dropped dramatically since Trump's swearing-in. A milestone that reached a peak in the first week of February compared to the previous course: "USBP apprehensions decreased by 91% from the same 7-day period last year."

For the Border Patrol chief, "This sharp decline reflects real progress in securing our borders and enforcing the law." Banks stressed that "by stopping the flow at the border, we also streamline the removal of illegal entrants already in the country, reinforcing the integrity of our immigration system."

Drug seizures worth $473 million since October

In addition, the intensified fight against drug trafficking is also bearing notable fruit. Although in this case, the tide bean to shift in October 2024, with Biden still in power. For Banks, this reaffirms that the main thing the Border Patrol needs to achieve its objectives is political will.

In a post on X, Banks noted that "since October, USBP and our partners seized $473 million in drugs—a massive jump from $120 million during the same period last year. Agents are focused on patrolling and hitting smugglers where it hurts. This surge proves that boots on the ground make a real impact in securing our border."