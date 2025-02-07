Plane carrying 10 people disappears in Alaska

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) A small commercial airliner with 10 people on board disappeared Thursday in Alaska, state police announced.

The Bering Air Caravan aircraft, with nine passengers and the pilot, was flying between the towns of Unalakleet and Nome, separated by just 146 miles across Norton Sound.

Search and rescue teams are "working to get the last known coordinates" of the plane, authorities said in a statement.

The disappearance adds to a string of airplane incidents in the United States. On Jan. 30, the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet resulted in the deaths of 67 people.

Two days later, the crash of a medical plane in a busy Philadelphia neighborhood killed seven people, six of them Mexican, and injured 19 others.