Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

A Jet Rescue Air air ambulance crashed into multiple buildings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sparking several fires in a residential area less than three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The company confirmed that six people were on board, and so far, no survivors have been found.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management described the crash as a "major incident," with firefighters and other authorities responding to the scene. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker stated that "multiple homes and vehicles were affected."

According to initial reports, the aircraft was a Learjet 55 that had just taken off en route to Missouri. It crashed outside the Roosevelt Mall.

Jet Rescue Air confirmed that six people were on board the aircraft: two doctors, two pilots, a patient, and possibly a family member of the patient.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," they stated.

Additionally, company spokesperson Shai Gold told NBC Philadelphia that the patient was a child who had traveled to the United States for a lifesaving medical treatment.

"The treatment ran its course. She was ready to go home, and we were contracted to bring her back home to Mexico. Ultimate destination was the Tijuana International Airport and was scheduled to go home by ground ambulance," he explained.

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed the news on his X account. "We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly. We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is available," he posted.

Donald Trump’s message

Former President Donald Trump commented on the crash via his Truth Social account, highlighting the efforts of the authorities working at the scene.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all", he stated.

This is a developing news story...