Actor Brian Murphy dead at 92

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Actor Brian Murphy, known for starring in the sitcom "Man About the House" and "George and Mildred," died at the age of 92. The TV star passed away at his home in Kent, U.K., last Sunday morning.

Speaking to the BBC, his friend and agent Thomas Bowington described him as a cheerful and deeply caring man.

The actor is also remembered for his close work with theater director Joan Littlewood throughout his early career.

Most recently, Murphy appeared in episodes of BBC medical drama "Holby City," sketch show "The Catherine Tate Show" and ITV sitcom "Benidorm." He also appeared in the comedy show "Last of the Summer Wine."

He is survived by his wife, "Hi-de-Hi!" actress Linda Regan, and their two children. "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate, Brian, who I will love forever," Regan expressed.