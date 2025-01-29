Rapper Dank Demoss sues a Lyft driver for refusing to give her a ride because of her weight: "I got no place, my car is small"
The artist, who defines herself as a BBW (big beautiful woman), recorded and shared a video of the incident.
A female rapper known as Dank Demoss is suing a Lyft driver who allegedly refused to give her a ride, telling her she couldn't fit in his car. Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, defines herself as a BBW, (big beautiful woman) and has reportedly stated that she weighs 489 lbs, according to The New York Post.
"I got no place, my car is small," the driver is heard saying in a video of the incident shared by Demoss on social media. "I can fit in this car," she responded indignantly, to which the driver replied, "Believe me, you can't." He then added that, in addition to not fitting, the artist's weight would damage the vehicle's tires.
In the same recording, the driver can be heard apologizing, assuring her that he would refund the amount of the trip and recommending that she order an Uber XL, which is a larger vehicle.
The singer's lawyers argue that weight is a protected characteristic in Michigan, meaning denying someone service based on their weight is legally equivalent to discrimination based on religion or race.
"Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness," the company said in a statement to FOX. "Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination."