Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

A Massachusetts man was arrested on weapons charges after visiting the Capitol and telling police he wanted to kill top Republicans, including billionaire investor Scott Bessent on the day the Senate confirmed him as Treasury secretary.

A court filing on Tuesday revealed that 24-year-old Ryan Michael English, a native of South Deerfield, Mass., had traveled to Washington D.C. with the intention of killing Republican political figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson. He assured authorities that his target was not limited to Scott Bessent.

It was also revealed that the suspect claimed to have knives and Molotov cocktails in his possession and expressed a desire to turn himself in. Additionally, he threatened to burn down the Heritage Foundation to "depose" political appointees and send a message.

The law enforcement report also indicated that English changed his target to Bessent after reading an online post about his confirmation hearing. The Senate confirmed Bessent by a vote of 68 to 29, with 16 Democrats voting in favor.