27 de enero, 2025

Google announced that changes will be made to Google Maps, including changing the Gulf of Mexico and Denali to the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley. Donald Trump has already announced both changes on the part of the federal government. All that remains is for the modifications to go into effect in the next few weeks.

Last January 20, the same day he began his second term in the White House, the president signed an executive order to change both names. Trump specified that the changes should be made within thirty days.

In response to repeated queries from users about these changes, Google clarified that its platform will implement them when they are officially announced.

"We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America," the company posted on its X account.

"It's also standard practice: when official names vary between countries, Maps users see their local official name. In the rest of the world, everyone sees both names. This also applies here," they added.