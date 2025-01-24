White House announces that deportation flights have begun
"President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences," wrote Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that deportation flights of illegal immigrants have begun.
"President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences" Leavitt wrote in announcing the measure.
Similarly, Leavitt posted images on X showing immigrants entering airplanes to be deported.
Leavitt announced the move just hours after she reported that authorities arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds in a massive operation in the first days of President Donald Trump's second term.
"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors," Karoline Leavitt said on X.
"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," the White House press secretary posted.
Two US military planes with immigrants arrive in Guatemala
A total of 79 Guatemalans (31 women and 48 men) arrived in a first flight at midnight, said the Guatemalan Migration Institute. The second, with an as yet unspecified number, arrived on Friday morning.
The migrants were taken to a Reception Center for Returnees, located in the air force, in the capital, without access to the press.