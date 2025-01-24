Trump Administration arrests 538 illegal immigrants, among them several criminals, and deports hundreds

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Authorities arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds in a massive operation in the first days of President Donald Trump's second term. The information was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors," Leavitt said on X.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," the White House press secretary wrote.

Trump promised to act against illegal immigration during his campaign and began his second term with a series of executive orders to prevent irregular entries into the country.

He signed orders declaring a national emergency on the southern border, announced the deployment of more troops to the region and assured that he would deport millions of criminal migrants.