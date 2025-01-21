Border Patrol agent shot and killed by immigrant in Vermont

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

A Border Patrol agent was killed after being shot in the neck by a suspected immigrant in Vermont, NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley reported.

According to Bradley, the event occurred Monday, during a traffic stop on Interstate 91.

"A Border Patrol agent in Vermont is dead after being shot in the neck by an illegal immigrant who sources say was a 'visa overstay,'" Bradley reported on her X account.

"Sources say the agent was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. The shooter is also dead. A woman was injured in the altercation, her status and condition are not known at this time," continued the reporter, who cited a DHS source.

#BREAKING A Border Patrol agent in Vermont is dead after being shot in the neck by an illegal immigrant who sources say was a “visa overstay.”



Sources say the agent was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot.



The shooter is also dead. A woman was injured in the… pic.twitter.com/oiHrHFDugO — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 20, 2025

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a statement confirming the agent’s death but provided no further details about the incident.

"On January 20, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol's Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty. The incident is currently being investigated and CBP will release additional information as soon as it becomes available."

The New York Post, citing internal sources, reported that the Border Patrol agent had been on the job for 13 years and that at least two suspects were in the car that was stopped. One of them is deceased.

The NYP also stated that the shooter is an immigrant, although the individual’s immigration status was not clarified.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that I-91 where the shooting occurred was closed following the incident between exits 26 and 27.

In a press release, Vermont State Police confirmed the closure, but did not provide further details about the event.

"The Vermont State Police is providing law-enforcement assistance following a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on Monday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2025. Members of the state police are coordinating with federal counterparts following the 3:15 p.m. incident. Federal authorities including the FBI are the lead investigative agencies."