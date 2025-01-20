Vast majority of Americans support Israel in its war on Hamas
A recent poll revealed that the majority of Americans supported the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian terror group.
A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed that 79% of Americans support Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while the remaining 21% back the Palestinian terrorist group.
According to the poll, 75% of Democratic voters expressed support for Israel, while 25% said they preferred Hamas.
Support for the Jewish state is highest among Republican voters, with 81% expressing support for Israel, while 19% prefer the Palestinian terrorist group.
The age group showing the least support for Israel and the highest support for Hamas is 25-34. Sixty-eight percent expressed support for Israel, while 32% indicated support for the terrorist group.
Support for Israel was highest among those aged 65 and older, with 90% favoring the Jewish state, while 10% supported Hamas.
Regarding the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, 82% of Americans supported the treaty, while 18% opposed it.
Among those who support the agreement, 87% are Republican voters and 81% are Democratic voters.
The survey found that the highest support for the agreement comes from the 55-64 and 65+ age groups, with 88% in each group favoring the treaty.
However, support for the agreement is lower in the 18-24 age group, where it stands at 64%.
Most Americans believe the agreement was achieved thanks to Trump
The poll also found that 57% of Americans believe the ceasefire agreement was reached due to the incoming Trump administration, while 43% attribute it to negotiations by the outgoing Biden administration.
In this regard, 84% of GOP voters credited the Trump team's efforts for securing the deal, while 75% of Democratic supporters believed it was achieved through the Biden administration's efforts.
Harvard CAPS-Harris surveyed 2,650 registered voters between January 15 and January 16. The reported margin of error for the total sample is approximately 1.9% at the 95% confidence level.