Most citizens of Israel support the ceasefire agreement with Hamas for the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be released, a poll by Israeli newspaper Maariv indicated Friday.

According to the poll, 73% of Israelis support the deal, while 19% oppose it and the remaining 8% have no opinion on the matter.

Among opposition supporters, backing for the agreement was tallied at 91%, well above coalition voters, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among whom 52% expressed support for the truce and 37% opposed it.

The objectives of the war

Regarding the objectives of the war, 45% of Israelis indicated that the government was partially meeting them, while 36% said that it was not meeting them at all.

In this regard, 54% of right-wing coalition supporters indicated that the government was partially meeting the war objectives, while 11% of these voters indicated that it was fully achieving them.

Among opposition voters, 46% believe that the government is partially meeting its objectives, while 45% think it is not achieving them at all.

The details of the three phases of the agreement



Israeli newspaper Ynet recently reported that according to the official summary of the details of the agreement, revealed Wednesday, during the first phase of the treaty, which will last six weeks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will begin a gradual withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and allow Palestinians to return to the north of the coastal enclave.

In addition, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, men over the age of 50 and the two children of the Bibas family, who became a symbol of the struggle for the release of the hostages.

Hamas will release three hostages per week; first it will return those who are alive and then the bodies of the deceased.

In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in the Jewish state for each hostage released and another 50 prisoners for each soldier released.

Israel will also release all Palestinian female prisoners and those under the age of 19 who have been arrested since the Oct. 7 massacre.

The number of Palestinian terrorists released will be between 990 and 1,650, depending on the physical condition of the hostages returning to Israel.

After 16 days, negotiations will begin on the second phase, during which Hamas will release the remaining live hostages and a permanent ceasefire will come into effect and the full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza will take place.

In the third phase, the bodies of all the dead hostages will be handed over and the reconstruction of Gaza will begin under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar and the U.N.