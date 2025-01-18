Trump to begin large-scale deportations as early as Tuesday in Chicago

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

The Trump administration, which is virtually hours away from taking office, plans a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago next week, as early as Tuesday, according to multiple national media reports.

Should the first deportations or large-scale deportation mission be accomplished, Trump would be fulfilling his first campaign promise: removing illegal immigrants from the country, starting in particular with a sanctuary city like Chicago, whose Democratic officials have railed against the president-elect's immigration plans.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, four administration insiders confirmed the mission. They said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will send between 100 and 200 agents to carry out the operation.

The operation is expected to begin Tuesday morning and last a full week. Last month, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, indicated that Chicago would be the first city where operations would begin.

The New York Post also published a similar report, explaining that the operation will not only be in Chicago, but also in New York City.

The news comes just after New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Florida to meet with Trump. The Democrat has expressed interest in working closely with the federal government to control the immigration crisis.

The WSJ reported that Trump's incoming team wants to focus primarily on immigrants in the country illegally and who have criminal records, including those who committed misdemeanors.

"But, the people cautioned, if anyone else in the country illegally is present during an arrest, they will be taken too," the WSJ also reported.

Also, Trump's team decided to start the plan for Chicago because of the large number of immigrants who are in the city illegally, in addition to the public feud between Trump, his officials and the city's Democratic mayor, Brandon Johnson.