Border czar Tom Homan reveals that Chicago will be the city where mass deportations begin

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Tom Homan - President-elect Donald Trump's designated border czar - announced that mass deportations will begin in Chicago, Illinois, one of the cities most affected by the immigration crisis unleashed during the Biden Administration due to its lack of control at the border.

Homan described the plan as a "very specific operation," and during an event in the city, noted that the priority will be to remove individuals deemed a "public safety threat, national security threat and fugitives" from the country.

Pritzker and Johnson are "terrible leaders"

The former acting ICE director sharply criticized Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, calling them "terrible leaders" and holding them responsible for the immigration crisis in the city. In his speech, Homan urged both Democratic politicians to collaborate with the new Federal Government to facilitate deportations, noting that "if they don't want to help, at least don't get in the way."

In addition, the official warned that anyone harboring illegal immigrants could face legal charges. "If you harbor or hide illegal aliens, you will be prosecuted," he stated. Homan reiterated his commitment to "flood" sanctuary cities with ICE agents to ensure compliance with immigration laws.

Regarding a specific plan to 'separate families,' Homan denied its existence, but did not rule out that this could occur in certain circumstances: "It is not our goal, but families must understand the consequences of violating the law." He also added that the courts will determine who legitimately qualifies for approved asylum.

In return, Mayor Johnson called the measures "racist" and reaffirmed his commitment to protect immigrant communities regardless of their status or condition: "The city of Chicago will be a safe place for everyone, no matter who is in the White House."